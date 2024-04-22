Top of the Morning; April 22, 2024

Apr. 22—Grabbing a bite with Joey Wright

Running a marathon — or any of the events during the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon Race Weekend — is hard work.

Even more so if you volunteer for one of the races on April 26-27, too.

Enter Culver's, which offers its "Double Dippers" program to those who participate both ways. They can earn one free double scoop of custard every month at any of the restaurant's three Champaign-Urbana locations through April 2025.

"It's been a good way for us to reach out to the community and be involved in the community," district manager Jeff Eddy said. "Kind of our background at Culver's is community involvement, a family-style type of restaurant."

It's a deal that Culver's has been happy with since the promotion — the idea of race director Jan Seeley — came to be.

"When she asked us to do it, it was a no-brainer," Eddy said. "We'll continue to do it moving forward."

Like many, Eddy is enthused to see the full 26.2-mile race return to the event for the first time since 2019.

"I hope we have a great turnout," Eddy said. "(It might not be) our biggest, but we'll work back to that ... life is starting to return to normal. We're pretty excited about it."