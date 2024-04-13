Top of the Morning, April 13, 2024

Apr. 13—Thanks to everyone who bought any or many of our . But a special shoutout to Champaign's Jack Born.

Working on his master's in sports management after graduating from the University of Illinois in 2023, the 22-year-old is a graduate assistant for Brad Underwood's men's program, which he first got involved in as a student manager. To thank 15 current managers who worked their tails off this season, Born surprised them each with a front-page poster celebrating the Illini's Big Ten tournament championship.

That it cost a pretty penny — especially for a college kid — didn't faze him a bit.

"That was a special moment for a lot of us — winning the Big Ten tournament," said Born, a Champaign Central grad. "I wanted everyone to have a keepsake."