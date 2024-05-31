Top Montgomery-area high school football teams entering the Summer: Spring football review

Spring football gave us a nice outlook on what the summer will look like for football teams in the River Region.

Here are the top high school football storylines heading into the Summer:

How will Montgomery Catholic defend its state title?

Knowing the target that comes with being reigning champions, the Knights will spend the summer months retooling their offense. According to the Montgomery Independent, Catholic mixed in several players at the quarterback and running back positions during its spring game against Billingsley. With majority of last year’s defense returning, offensive position battles will be key this summer.

What’s new at Saint James football?

There's a lot of fresh faces around the athletic department at Saint James School. Bringing in a new football coach and athletic director ensured it will be a summer of building and preparation for players and staff. With a few skill position players returning on the roster, filling in the roster gaps will not be difficult for coach Aubrey Blackwell. This summer will give the Trojan underclassman opportunities to step up into bigger roles.

Pike Road’s spring homecoming

With college recruiters visiting left and right, Granger Shook has made sure all eyes are on Pike Road football. He’s incorporated an open-door policy, which allows former players to visit and coach the team during practices. Entering the season with higher expectations, the Patriots summer will focus on execution. With a revived coaching staff, and young talent across the roster, Pike Road wants to get back into the title picture.

Carver Wolverines summer plans

After it’s merger with Sidney Lanier, Carver football kicked off the spring by rebuilding its team on offense and defense. During the Wolverines spring game, fans were impressed with their first look. Headlining the AHSAA kickoff Classic against Vestavia Hills, this summer for Carver will be preparing for it’s grueling Class 7A schedule.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery-area high school football spring football review: Summer storylines