Top moments from Nick Saban’s appearance on the Pat McAfee Show

We are still more than two weeks away from the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena but it hasn’t slowed down Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban from putting in the work during the “downtime”.

Since winning the SEC Championship on Dec. 2, Coach Saban and his staff have been hitting the recruiting trail in hopes of pulling in another top class in the country.

On Friday afternoon, Coach Saban made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” and would discuss his recent schedule. Saban would also brag on Crimson Tide strength coach David Ballou for how well he relates to his players.

Take a look at some of the highlights from Coach Saban’s time with McAfee.

The intro

Saban on strength coach David Ballou

"These two weeks has gotten some players back to where they need to be so it's been good.. Our strength guy here David Ballou does a fantastic job and players relate to him" Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/1hegt8cPrO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 15, 2023

Saban on his viral Ferrari video

"We always have the players over for breakfast on Sunday morning and they got me to start up the Ferrari.. I didn't know it was gonna go viral" 😂😂 Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8g6FNcoaFM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 15, 2023

Saban on Michigan

"Michigan is a really good team & they got some really good skill guys.. They present a lot of challenges based on formations & they do a good job on defense.. Preparation is the key because they're different than any other team we've played against this year" ~ Coach Saban pic.twitter.com/McIu5jwxYC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 15, 2023

Pat McAfee on the sidelines during the Rose Bowl?

The Rose Bowl is gonna be a GOOD ONE.. I believe that we will be on the sideline for a Field Pass for that particular game #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Po7MRPMfO7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 15, 2023

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire