Top moments from Nick Saban’s appearance on the Pat McAfee Show

Stacey Blackwood
·2 min read

We are still more than two weeks away from the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena but it hasn’t slowed down Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban from putting in the work during the “downtime”.

Since winning the SEC Championship on Dec. 2, Coach Saban and his staff have been hitting the recruiting trail in hopes of pulling in another top class in the country.

On Friday afternoon, Coach Saban made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” and would discuss his recent schedule. Saban would also brag on Crimson Tide strength coach David Ballou for how well he relates to his players.

Take a look at some of the highlights from Coach Saban’s time with McAfee.

The intro

Saban on strength coach David Ballou

Saban on his viral Ferrari video

Saban on Michigan

Pat McAfee on the sidelines during the Rose Bowl?

