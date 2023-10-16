Top Moments: What happens in Vegas…
...follows the playoff drivers through the Round of 8. NASCAR recaps the biggest moments from the Cup and Xfinity Series stints in Sin City.
William Byron is the favorite to win the title with a Cup Series-leading six wins so far.
A win on Sunday by a playoff driver equals a ticket to the championship race at Phoenix.
NASCAR has owned Iowa Speedway since 2013 but hasn't hosted a national series race at the track since 2019.
Deegan has five top-10 finishes in 67 career Truck Series starts.
NASCAR will run on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis oval in 2024.
Busch has four finishes outside the top 30 over his past 11 races and sits last among playoff drivers after crashing at Texas.
Larson is now +400 to win the 2023 title and is slightly ahead of William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin.
Hamlin became the winningest driver without a Cup title on Saturday night at Bristol.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The Jaguars aren't sure if they'll have their starting quarterback on Thursday.
There are plenty of reasons to believe the arrow will not only keep pointing north for the Thunder this season, but take on an aggressive skyward trajectory.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Piecing together the USMNT's talented midfield into an optimal trio will go a long way toward defining Gregg Berhalter’s second USMNT act.
Campbell will support teachers in cities where he grew up, went to college and where he's played in the NFL.
Remember when experts warned that the pandemic would forever change sports, and that attendance might never get back to its pre-pandemic highs? Boy were they wrong.
The Rangers went up 1-0 in the ALCS with a victory Sunday in Houston.
As the Eagles flocked back into the visiting locker room at MetLife Stadium, Sirianni didn’t address his players. He instead allowed his players to speak to their teammates.