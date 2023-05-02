Top Moments: Best from the ‘Monster Mile’
Rain or shine, we count down the top five moments from the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series races at Dover Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly trek to the "Monster Mile" at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.
Truex went winless in 2022 but broke a 54-race winless streak Monday.
The top three favorites are all from Hendrick Motorsports. HMS drivers have won the last two races at the track.
Elliott has missed the past five races after suffering a fractured tibia while snowboarding before the Las Vegas race.
Ware missed Sunday night's race at Bristol for what his father's team said was a "personal matter."
NASCAR's current TV deal is up at the end of the 2024 season. NASCAR teams receive 25% of the TV money from Fox and NBC.
The most unique event on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar takes place this weekend in northeastern Tennessee with the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
