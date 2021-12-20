Top moments of the 2021 season include ‘Brian Kelly, y’all’

The 2021 college football season has been a wild ride and we aren’t quite done yet. We have seen a lot down on the Bayou from “sissy blue shirt” to starting quarterback Max Johnson entering the transfer portal and everything in between. After starting the season 3-1, the Tigers saw the wheels come off and LSU finished 3-5 down the stretch.

A blowout loss at Kentucky all but ended the Ed Orgeron era and started the discussions for a separation agreement. This led to a coaching search that often linked Jimbo Fisher to a return to Baton Rouge. He was emphatic about staying in College Station. We moved to the idea of Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley bolting for LSU, but instead, he went the other direction to Los Angeles.

Ultimately it was Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly that left his team in the middle of a College Football Playoff appearance hunt. The team was selected for the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State instead. Kelly leaving the Irish for the Tigers wasn’t the most shocking development that week for the newest Tigers head coach as ESPN writes.

Kelly’s sudden development of a “southern accent” made the list of ESPN’s top 21 moments of 2021 that was published last week.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN Says…

Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame — while the Fighting Irish still had a very real shot at the College Football Playoff — was shocking. The head coach of one of the most prestigious brands in the sport leaving for another college football power isn’t something we often see. And yet, this was the second most shocking thing Kelly did. Because once he showed up in Baton Rouge at an LSU basketball game, he developed some semblance of a Southern accent. And I say “some semblance” because his rendition isn’t how people from that part of the South talk, and he also wasn’t able to maintain the accent that he chose for long. — Lyles Jr.

You could argue that this moment between Walker Howard and Kelly sparked more conversation than the halftime speech at the PMAC.

Story continues

Related

Two coordinator targets emerge as Brian Kelly looks to finalize his coaching staff 7 former NFL stars whose sons will be playing college football next year

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB