Top MLB agent says Erick Fedde getting multi-year deal with White Sox is ‘special'

NBC Sports Chicago

Scott Boras talked to the media at the Winter Meetings on Wednesday afternoon. Boras talked about Erick Fedde getting a multi-year deal with the White Sox and why it was a very special opportunity for him

