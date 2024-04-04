Top Mid-South prospects set for multi-school Pacific NW visits

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

This upcoming weekend, some of the top prospects in Oklahoma and Northeast Texas will travel together to the Pacific Northwest for a multi-school tour.

Members of the C4 Sports Performance 7v7 organization, which includes a handful of 2026 national prospects, will visit Oregon, Oregon State, and Portland State in one weekend trip.

Among the group will be top-100 prospect and No. 3 defensive end in the 2026 cycle, Colton Yarbrough out of Durant, Oklahoma. The 6-foot-5, 240 pounder holds an offer from Oregon. In fact at this time, the Ducks may be considered the leader in the clubhouse for his eventual commitment.

Also in the group will be 2026 Rivals250 running back Ryelan Morris, who ranks as the No. 146 prospect in the nation. The Honey Grove (Texas) standout also holds an offer from Oregon.

The rest of the group making the trip includes Lawton (Okla.) MacArthur athlete Adam Auston (14 offers), Winnsboro (Texas) wide receiver Camden Capehart (6 offers), Valliant (Okla.) running back Kenny Golston (3 offers), Hugo (Okla.) wide receiver Quincy Shelton (3 offers), Lawton (Okla.) MacArthur athlete Joshua Rushing (4 offers), and Daingerfield (Texas) athlete Mason Williams, who just picked up his first offer from Miami. The lone 2025 prospect in the group is Lawton (Okla.) MacArthur cornerback AJ Vaughn, who holds an offer from Iowa State.

There is a familiarity between Oregon and the C4 organization as former member and four-star Durant (Okla.) defensive lineman Xadavien Sims signed with the Ducks in the 2024 class.