Top Michigan WR prospect will announce commitment this weekend

Michigan football may have the top-ranked 2024 recruiting class in the country, but the Wolverines do not have any wide receivers committed to them thus far. The maize and blue do have a five-star quarterback, Jadyn Davis, committed which should lead to more receivers wanting to play alongside him.

It’s very possible Michigan may land its first one on Sunday.

2024 wide receiver Channing Goodwin announced on Wednesday he would be committing to a school on May 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The announcement will take place on 247Sports YouTube page.

Less than a week ago, Goodwin announced his top seven, which consisted of Michigan, North Carolina, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

I will be committing May, 7th at 4:00pm — Channing Goodwin (@ChanningGoodwin) May 3, 2023

According to 247Sports, Goodwin is a four-star recruit, but according to the Composite rankings — he is a three-star WR and the 508th-ranked recruit in the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound wide receiver hails from Charlotte (North Carolina) Providence Day School. If that sounds familiar, that’s because he goes to the same school with Jadyn Davis. There are currently five Crystal Ball predictions in for Michigan to get his commitment on Sunday. With the familiarity between Davis and Goodwin, it makes sense.

Goodwin is a legacy target for the maize and blue since his dad, Jonathan Goodwin, played for Michigan as an offensive lineman from 1998-2001.

