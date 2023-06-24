Top Michigan State football running back target set to commit Saturday evening

Anthony ‘Scoota’ Carrie is set to make an announcement on his college career this evening. Carrie took to Twitter to announce that he will be committing at 6pm. The decision is set to come down between Michigan State and North Carolina.

I will be committing at 6pm… — Anthony “Scoota” Carrie (@AnthonyCarrie3) June 24, 2023

Carrie is a 4-star prospect out of Tampa, Florida, attending Carrollwood Day. He currently ranks as the No. 22 running back and the No. 273 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire