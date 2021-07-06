Top Michigan football target sets commitment date

Michigan has made no secret how much it desires the services of 2022 Brentwood (TN) Ravenwood three-star cornerback Myles Pollard.

The former high school teammate of current Wolverines linebacker Junior Colson, Pollard has reciprocated the interest, continuing to put the maize and blue in high esteem, though several other high-profile suitors have worked to sway him as well. Rated the No. 431 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, the 39th-best corner and No. 16 player in the state of Tennessee, along with Michigan, Auburn and Oklahoma round out his top three. He also holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee, amongst others.

Pollard announced on Monday evening that he will be making his choice known on Wednesday of this week.

Pollard made his official visit to Michigan on June 11. He has one 247Sports Crystal Ball, which signals that the maize and blue will be the choice when he makes his decision public on Wednesday.

List