Top Michigan football 2025 target sets commitment date

While he hasn’t been to campus yet for his official visit, things have been trending well for Michigan football with one of its top targets.

2025 Red Oak (Tx.) four-star wide receiver Taz Williams Jr. fits the mold of what the Wolverines are looking for at the position and is set to visit Ann Arbor in just a few short weeks, on June 21. Also planning to visit Penn State and Texas A&M before that, it appears that he’ll have his decision made as to where he’ll commit in short order.

Williams is set to announce his school of choice just a few weeks after his slate of visits concludes with July 13 being the date he’ll make his commitment.

BREAKING: CO/25 4 ⭐️ WR Taz Williams Jr ( @Taz_1x ) will announced his commitment to one of these 4️⃣ schools July 13th!

Taz is a 6’0 ( 180 LBS ) WR out of Red Oak, TX. He ranks 135 NATL. and is a top 25 WR in the class of 2025

Lets him know where’s home?! 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lzNyR8UdAZ — Steezo (@SteezoDsgn) June 4, 2024

According to his graphic, Williams is also considering SMU among his final contenders.

As for what he likes about Michigan football, Williams told WolverinesWire last week that the maize and blue see him as a redux of Roman Wilson.

“They see me as an outside-inside guy that can do it all,” Williams said. “It’s basically how they used Roman. That’s how I’d describe it, how they used Roman. They used him outside-inside, they get him the ball, they try to get playmakers the ball. So they told me they’d get me the ball in different ways so I won’t get schemed by the defense – it will be easier. To get to the next level in the league, it makes you more marketable being able to play multiple positions – to play inside-outside, outside-in.”

As of current, there are no 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions indicating where he’ll end up but we did put him in our best-guess list of the 2025 class for Michigan football.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire