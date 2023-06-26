Top Michigan football 2024 OT target sets announcement date; final three schools

There was a little quiet spell in Michigan football’s recruiting when the Wolverines didn’t receive a commitment in a week’s time, but the maize and blue landed four-star Edge Dominic Nichols on Sunday.

It appears the third-ranked recruiting class — according to the Composite — may gain another commitment on Friday.

Four-star offensive tackle, Michael Uini, announced on Twitter he would be committing to his future school on Friday, June 30. It appears Uini also announced the final three teams he is considering which are Michigan, Alabama, and Georgia.

The Copperas Cove (Texas) prospect is listed at 6-foot-7, 325-pound offensive tackle. According to the Composite he is ranked as the No. 127 recruit in the country and the No. 8 offensive tackle in the 2024 class.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There are two Cyrstal Ball predictions in for Michigan to land Uini on Friday by 247Sports. Both are from National Recruiting Analysts. Then if you look over at the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Wolverines have a commanding lead to get the massive tackle. The maize and blue have a 94.5% chance to land him.

As they should, Michigan is competing with the heavyweights on the recruiting front. Friday will tell if the Wolverines can win a big battle against two SEC powerhouses.

The Wolverines currently have five offensive linemen committed in the 2024 class.

More!

Michigan football hires familiar face as new assistant director of recruiting Sporting News is bullish on Michigan football in 2023 bowl projection Michigan football continuing to trend for elite 2024 EDGE target Four Michigan Wolverines make PFF's top NFL Edge list heading into the 2023 NFL season Elite receiver gets pair of predictions he'll play for Michigan football

An offer for Wolverines fans

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire