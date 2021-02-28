Top Mets pitching prospect J.T. Ginn added to spring training roster

J.T. Ginn in white Miss State jersey throwing a pitch

Top pitching prospect J.T. Ginn will be joining the Mets in Port St. Lucie, as Newsday's Tim Healey reports the 2020 draftee has been added to the spring training roster.

Ginn was taken 52nd overall in the second round in 2020 after the Mets selected Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is also at Mets camp right now.

Coming out of Mississippi State last year, where he unfortunately had to undergo Tommy John surgery in March, Ginn makes SNY contributor Joe DeMayo's top prospects list at No. 6. Here's what he had to say about the powerful pitcher.

The Mets manipulated their draft pool allotment in 2019 to work out signing [Matt} Allan in the 3rd round, and in 2020 they did the same thing to work out signing Ginn in the 2nd round. Ginn is one of the rare 1st round picks out of high school to go to college, and unfortunately last March, he had to undergo Tommy John surgery. If Ginn had not been injured, he would not have made it to the Mets' first round pick, let alone their second. There is opportunity for this to be a steal. Ginn has a bowling ball of a sinker that gets up to 97 mph and a plus slider. He needs work on the change-up, but Ginn could be a legit No. 2 or No. 3 starter. By all accounts, he is ahead of schedule in his rehab.

Ginn has been seen working out alongside Noah Syndergaard, who is also recovering from Tommy John. So he already enters camp with a friend there, but will be sure to gain more knowledge from the veterans around him.

We'll see if Ginn can actually pitch in any games, or this is a learning experience ultimately for the 21-year-old given his rehab status currently.