Who are the top Marion County defensive prospects to watch during the 2023 season?

Bear Bryant once said defense wins championships. The legendary college coach retired more than 40 years ago, but the statement still stands true.

With all the offensive advancements made in that time, the team that stops their opponent the most has the best chance of winning. Trinity Catholic had the best defense in Marion County last season, and it helped them make the 1S state championship game.

Now we’ll focus on five of the best defensive players in Ocala. Remember their names, because they’ll likely produce highlights and head-turning plays all season.

Antwuan Hampton, Senior, North Marion

Hampton is a two-way lineman standout who excels on the defensive end. His 17 tackles for loss in 2022 are the most of any returning player in the county.

As the state’s defending weightlifting champion, he’ll have the strength advantage in most matchups. North Marion will rely on his bull rush and strength to stop the run game with the loss of 2022 Player of the Year nominee Andrew Zock transferring to Hawthorne.

Jeremiah Rhem, Senior, Trinity Catholic

Rhem made the all-county team playing safety for the state runner-up Celtics. He’ll lead their defense as one of three projected starting seniors on that side of the ball.

The 2022 all-state team member has the best stat line of any defensive returner in the county. His success on the field earned him five Division 1 offers over the summer.

Fred Gaskin III, Senior, Vanguard

The 2021 Marion County football player of the year wants to go out with a bang. He’s never missed the all-county team and may look to take his title back in his last season with the Knights.

Gaskin splits time between quarterback and defensive back. With former Belleview starting quarterback Matthew Dial on the roster, he may focus more on defense. If he does, expect him to eclipse the three interceptions and 18 tackles he posted as a junior.

Courtney Patterson, Junior, Trinity Catholic

Patterson’s ballhawk play is the reason he was targeted 13 times all last season. College coaches are noticing his skills, and it’s only giving him more confidence to lock down his side of the field.

Patterson's older brother is Decorian Patterson, the NCAA interception leader while at Middle Tennessee State who transferred this year to UCF. After an offseason of work, he could follow in his brother’s footsteps as the county’s leader in takeaways.

Tre’Quori Rollerson, Junior, Dunnellon

Rollerson returns as one of the most productive safeties in the county. He was top five in the county in interceptions and passes defensed.

Rollerson made the county’s second team while sharing a backfield with nationally ranked 2026 defensive back Amari Jones. With his standout teammate at IMG this year, it’s all on Rollerson to be the last line of protection.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: 5 of the best returning defensive players in Ocala Football