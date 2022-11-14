'Top Marcs': Ross' four highest-graded performances from Sunday of Week 10
NFL Network's Marc Ross' four highest-graded performances from Sunday of Week 10.
The Bills defense came up with a big stop of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on a first-and-goal from the 2-yard-line in overtime of Sunday’s game and they did it with a little extra assistance. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Sunday that he thought Buffalo’s defense had 12 men on the field when [more]
Buffalo has lost two straight, but oddsmakers aren't souring on them just yet.
The NFL admitted it made an officiating error by not reviewing a late play in Sundays Vikings-Bills game that was incorrectly ruled a catch.
Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their PFF grades were following their Week 10 loss vs. Lions.
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Writer Frank Schwab discuss the Minnesota Viking dramatic overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, and debate if Josh Allen is too aggressive for his own good and the good of the Bills Super Bowl hopes.
Fields was on his way to a landmark day in his breakout campaign. Then a late mistake set the Lions up for victory.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Of all the things that Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid appreciates about Brett Veach, tops on the list might be this: The general manager is never content, constantly searching for ways to add depth and improve the roster. It's precisely that trait that might help the Chiefs navigate what could be a difficult stretch for their offense. Then they lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to a vicious helmet-to-helmet blow from Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Belichick isn't a fan of the challenge rule that helped send the Bills and Vikings game into overtime.
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
Losing to the Colts under these circumstances is a new kind of low, one that could cast blame, deserved or not, on quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, despite it being clear a deeper rebuild was needed this past offseason.
NBC Sports Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms went off on the NFL after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.
How dramatic were the Chiefs’ run-game improvements from a week ago? Here are the numbers.
Jimmy Garoppolo is not without flaws, but teammate George Kittle explained what makes the quarterback a winner with the 49ers.
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]