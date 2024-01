Top male performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle

Here are the top male athletes from the past week.

Hector Diaz, Spearman basketball

Scored 16 points against Bushland.

Adan Cardenas, Borger soccer

Scored four goals with one assist in a 6-2 win over Randall.

TJ Brown, Amarillo High basketball

Scored 11 points against Caprock.

Jordan Webber, Canyon basketball

Scored 21 points against Borger.

Logan Mason, Swayde Cleavinger and Hunter Corman, Wildorado basketball

Against Hartley, Mason had 25 points, Cleavinger had 18 and Corman had 14. Against Adrian, Mason had 20, Cleavinger had 19 and Corman had 15.

Tyi Duque, Hereford basketball

Scored 20 points against Dumas and 12 against Pampa.

Jailyn Sledge, Tascosa basketball

Had 19 points against Caprock.

Jose Silerio, Vega basketball

Had 10 points against Highland Park.

Braylon, Bryant and Carson Tarvar, Wellington basketball

Against Shamrock, Braylon had 21 points while Bryant had 16. Against Memphis, Carson had 20 while Bryant had 14.

Julian Alonzo, Pampa basketball

Had 13 points against Perryton.

Cade Bullard, West Plains basketball

Had 10 points against Canyon and 13 against Randall.

Levi Ashurst, Wheeler basketball

Scored 18 points against Shamrock and 23 against Clarendon.

Aviel Montes, Yahir Castillo and Iram Castillo, Perryton soccer

Montes had a hat trick against Canyon, Yahir had a brace and an assist and Iram had three assists.

Sergio Martin, Pringle-Morse basketball

Scored 21 points against Hartley.

Taquiln Brooks, Borger basketball

Had 21 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks against Perryton. Had 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals against Canyon.

Christopher Navarrete, West Plains soccer

Had two assists against Pampa.

Caden Armes, Colt Matthews and Briggs Satterfield, Gruver basketball

Against Booker, Armes and Matthews each had 18 points while Satterfield had 12. Against West Texas, Armes had 20, Matthews had 12 and Satterfield had 10 points.

Collin Alston and Rett Wann, Texline basketball

Against Channing, each scored 20 points. Against Channing the second time, Alson had 39 points and Wann had 21.

Ish Marchan, Dumas soccer

Had two goals against West Plains and two goals against Canyon.

Ricardo Mendez, Caprock soccer

Had the shutout against 6A Odessa.

Kyaw Sher, Tascosa soccer

Had two goals against Lubbock High.

Thomas O'Mara, Miguel Bressler, and Tad Evans, Happy basketball

Against Lazbuddie, O'Mara had 22 points, Bressler had 13 and Evans had 13.

Miguel Lopez, Bovina basketball

Had 18 points against Highland Park.

Anthony Rodriguez, Caprock basketball

Had 15 points against Tascosa.

