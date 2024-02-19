Top male performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle

A look at some of the top high school boys performers from across the Panhandle

Kelson Jones, Trace Wilson and Gage Lunsford, Canyon basketball

Jones had 19 points against Perryton, Wilson had 15 and Lunsford 11.

Diego Martinez and Jose Silerio, Vega basketball

Had 12 and 11 points, respectively, against Highland Park.

Tyi Duque, Hereford basketball

Scored 23 points against Borger.

Ayden Rodriguez, West Plains basketball

Scored 17 points against Dumas.

Jailyn Sledge, Jaemon Palacios, JaCorey Fields and Amare Williams, Tascosa basketball

Sledge had 29 points against Caprock, Palacios had 18, Fields had 12 and Williams had 11.

Brenden Garcia and Noah Cantu, Wellington basketball

Garcia had 16 points against Memphis while Cantu had 13.

Logan Mason, Hunter Corman, Braddek Darnell and Swayde Cleavinger, Wildorado basketball

Mason had 20 points against Benjamin, Corman had 18, Darnell had 11 and Cleavinger had 10.

Daniel Ramirez, Caprock soccer

Had a goal and an assist against Tascosa.

Austin Adkins and Elpidio Navarette, Wheeler basketball

Adkins tallied 11 points against Quanah and Navarette had 10.

Yandel DeLeon and Miguel Lopez, Bovina basketball

DeLeon had 13 against Farwell and Lopez had 11.

Hayden Alston and Haden Drumm, Texline basketball

Alston had 23 points against LC while Drumm had 22.

Ram Htoo and Gael Garay, Palo Duro soccer

Htoo had a goal against Tascosa while Garay had an assist.

Caden Armes and Colt Matthews, Gruver basketball

Armes had 23 against West Texas while Matthews had 13. Matthews had 20 against Booker while Armes had 12.

Danner Price, Aaron Hutson and Cade Athey, Fritch basketball

Price had 27 points against Booker and moved past 2,200 in his career. Hutson had 15 and Athey had 10.

Hagen Chisum, Booker basketball

Scored 19 points against Fritch.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Top male performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle