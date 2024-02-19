Top male performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle
A look at some of the top high school boys performers from across the Panhandle
Kelson Jones, Trace Wilson and Gage Lunsford, Canyon basketball
Jones had 19 points against Perryton, Wilson had 15 and Lunsford 11.
Diego Martinez and Jose Silerio, Vega basketball
Had 12 and 11 points, respectively, against Highland Park.
Tyi Duque, Hereford basketball
Scored 23 points against Borger.
Ayden Rodriguez, West Plains basketball
Scored 17 points against Dumas.
Jailyn Sledge, Jaemon Palacios, JaCorey Fields and Amare Williams, Tascosa basketball
Sledge had 29 points against Caprock, Palacios had 18, Fields had 12 and Williams had 11.
Brenden Garcia and Noah Cantu, Wellington basketball
Garcia had 16 points against Memphis while Cantu had 13.
Logan Mason, Hunter Corman, Braddek Darnell and Swayde Cleavinger, Wildorado basketball
Mason had 20 points against Benjamin, Corman had 18, Darnell had 11 and Cleavinger had 10.
Daniel Ramirez, Caprock soccer
Had a goal and an assist against Tascosa.
Austin Adkins and Elpidio Navarette, Wheeler basketball
Adkins tallied 11 points against Quanah and Navarette had 10.
Yandel DeLeon and Miguel Lopez, Bovina basketball
DeLeon had 13 against Farwell and Lopez had 11.
Hayden Alston and Haden Drumm, Texline basketball
Alston had 23 points against LC while Drumm had 22.
Ram Htoo and Gael Garay, Palo Duro soccer
Htoo had a goal against Tascosa while Garay had an assist.
Caden Armes and Colt Matthews, Gruver basketball
Armes had 23 against West Texas while Matthews had 13. Matthews had 20 against Booker while Armes had 12.
Danner Price, Aaron Hutson and Cade Athey, Fritch basketball
Price had 27 points against Booker and moved past 2,200 in his career. Hutson had 15 and Athey had 10.
Hagen Chisum, Booker basketball
Scored 19 points against Fritch.
This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Top male performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle