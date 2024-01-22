Borger's Tahquiln Brooks has 2 double-doubles plus more top male performers from last week
Miguel Lopez, Bovina basketball
Lopez scored 12 points against Vega and 15 versus Panhandle.
Anthony Rodriguez, Caprock basketball
Scored 15 points against Palo Duro.
Briggs Satterfield, Gruver basketball
Scored 22 points against Fritch and 11 against Sunray.
Hayden Alston, Texline basketball
Scored 27 points against Hartley.
Kelson Jones, Canyon basketball
Scored 18 points against Dumas.
Kaden Hooker, West Plains basketball
Scored 14 against Pampa.
Victor Juarez, Palo Duro basketball
Scored 17 points against Plainview.
Julian Cervantes, Perryton basketball
Scored 15 in a win over Hereford.
Sebastian Brim, Amarillo High soccer
Scored six goals in three games.
Aldo Carrasco and Luis Castellon, Caprock soccer
Against Liberty, Carrasco had the lone goal and Castellon had the assist. Castellon had two assists and one goal against Denison while Carrasco had two goals.
Austin Adkins, Wheeler basketball
Scored 26 points against Memphis and 16 against Quanah.
Jose Silerio, Vega basketball
Scored 24 points against Bovina with 13 against Farwell.
Hunter Corman and Logan Mason, Wildorado basketball
Corman scored 24 points against Texline while Mason had 16. Mason had 28 against Pringle-Morse while Corman had 20.
Zach Brown, Amarillo High basketball
Scored 15 points against Plainview.
Maddox Miller and Wid Meeks, Follett basketball
Scored 22 and 20 points against McLean, respectively.
Hector Diaz and Ysrael Sanchez, Spearman basketball
Each scored 12 points against Tulia.
Hector Villanueva and Jose Alonzo, Pampa basketball
Each scored 15 points against Randall.
Bryant Tarver, Wellington basketball
Scored 22 points against Quanah and 17 against Clarendon.
Connor Miller and Riggs Pennington, Canadian
Each scored 16 points against Bushland.
Jenner King, Bushland basketball
Scored 12 points against Canadian.
Sergio Martin, Pringle-Morse basketball
Scored 10 points against Adrian.
Tahquiln Brooks, Borger basketball
Had 26 points and 19 rebounds against Randall with 18 points, 13 rebounds on Friday.
Jaime Martinez, Palo Duro soccer
Scored eight goals and had five assists last week.
