Borger's Tahquiln Brooks has 2 double-doubles plus more top male performers from last week

Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
Miguel Lopez, Bovina basketball

Lopez scored 12 points against Vega and 15 versus Panhandle.

Anthony Rodriguez, Caprock basketball

Scored 15 points against Palo Duro.

Briggs Satterfield, Gruver basketball

Scored 22 points against Fritch and 11 against Sunray.

Hayden Alston, Texline basketball

Scored 27 points against Hartley.

Kelson Jones, Canyon basketball

Scored 18 points against Dumas.

Kaden Hooker, West Plains basketball

Scored 14 against Pampa.

Victor Juarez, Palo Duro basketball

Scored 17 points against Plainview.

Julian Cervantes, Perryton basketball

Scored 15 in a win over Hereford.

Sebastian Brim, Amarillo High soccer

Scored six goals in three games.

Aldo Carrasco and Luis Castellon, Caprock soccer

Against Liberty, Carrasco had the lone goal and Castellon had the assist. Castellon had two assists and one goal against Denison while Carrasco had two goals.

Austin Adkins, Wheeler basketball

Scored 26 points against Memphis and 16 against Quanah.

Jose Silerio, Vega basketball

Scored 24 points against Bovina with 13 against Farwell.

Hunter Corman and Logan Mason, Wildorado basketball

Corman scored 24 points against Texline while Mason had 16. Mason had 28 against Pringle-Morse while Corman had 20.

Zach Brown, Amarillo High basketball

Scored 15 points against Plainview.

Maddox Miller and Wid Meeks, Follett basketball

Scored 22 and 20 points against McLean, respectively.

Hector Diaz and Ysrael Sanchez, Spearman basketball

Each scored 12 points against Tulia.

Hector Villanueva and Jose Alonzo, Pampa basketball

Each scored 15 points against Randall.

Bryant Tarver, Wellington basketball

Scored 22 points against Quanah and 17 against Clarendon.

Connor Miller and Riggs Pennington, Canadian

Each scored 16 points against Bushland.

Jenner King, Bushland basketball

Scored 12 points against Canadian.

Sergio Martin, Pringle-Morse basketball

Scored 10 points against Adrian.

Tahquiln Brooks, Borger basketball

Had 26 points and 19 rebounds against Randall with 18 points, 13 rebounds on Friday.

Jaime Martinez, Palo Duro soccer

Scored eight goals and had five assists last week.

