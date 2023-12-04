Top male performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle

Juian Alonzo and Dalton Booth, Pampa

Scored 13 and 11 points against River Road, respectively.

Jailyn Sledge, JaCorey Fields, Hawkins Farris, Tascosa

Against Dumas, Sledge had 23 points, Fields had 16 and Farris had 11.

Hayden Alston, Hayden Drumm and Trayven Wilson, Texline

Against Fritch, Alston had 26 points, Drumm had 22 and Wilson had 16.

Kelson Jones, Ian Armstrong and Trace Wilson, Canyon

Jones had 19 points against Caprock, while Armstrong had 13 and Wilson had 12.

Maddox Miller and Wid Meeks, Follett

Had 14 and 10 points against Shamrock, respectively.

Hagen Chisum, Booker

Had 22 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and two steals against Fort Elliott.

KJ Thomas, Randall

Had 24 points against Amarillo High to become the all-time leading scorer in program history before adding another 24 points against Palo Duro.

Vic Juarez, Jouk Mayan and Eli Igiranez, Clarendon

Juarez had 24 points against Randall, while Mayan and Igiranez had 14 and 10, respectively.

Zaiden Jalomo and Logan Becerra, Tulia

Becerra had 16 points against Lubbock Kingdom Prep, while Jalomo had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Jalomo also had 23 points against Floydada with 27 against Bovina.

Levi Ashurst, Garrett Ashurst and Austin Adkins, Wheeler

Against Sayre, Levi had 20 points with 11 rebounds and four assists, and Adkins had 13 points. Levi had 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists against Fort Elliott, while Garrett had 17 points.

Tahquiln Brooks, Borger

Against Spearman, had 16 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks and four assists. Against Plainview had 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Against Shallowater, had 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Had 20 points, 20 rebounds and two steals against Olton. Against Muleshoe, had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Bryson Shuck, Groom

Had 14 points against Canadian.

Hector Diaz, Kason Vela and Layne Lusby, Spearman

Diaz had 20 points against Adrian, 28 points and 20 rebounds against Claude, and 12 points against Vega. Vela had 12 against Vega with 16 against Adrian. Lusby had 21 against Adrian.

Brandon Gonzalez and Tyi Duque, Hereford

Gonzalez had 15 points against Boys Ranch and 18 against Clovis. Duque had 13 against Clovis.

Logan Mason, Hunter Corman and Swayde Cleavinger, Wildorado

Mason had 24 points against White Deer, while Cleavinger had 13 and Corman had 10. In a follow-up White Deer game, Cleavinger had 16, Mason had 15 and Corman had nine. Against Booker, Corman had 17 and Mason had 14, Against West Texas, Mason had 22 while Cleavinger had 15.

Julian Cervantes, Cooper Schilling and Sammy Perez, Perryton

Cervantes had 21 points against Gruver. Against Seminole, Cervantes had 13 points while Perez had 10. Schilling had 10 against Fort Stockton. Cervantes had 21 points against Lubbock High. Cervantes had 16, while Schilling had 12 against Plainview.

Jared Calhoun, Casen Brorman and Diego Martinez, Vega

Calhoun had 15 points against Happy, while Brorman added 14 and Martinez had 12.

Eric Lopez, Sergio Martin and Reggie Provencio, Pringle-Morse

Lopez had 15 against West Texas. Martin had 16 against Boys Ranch while Provencio had 10. Martin had nine against Follett.

Braden Hausen and Zach Brown, Amarillo High

Hausen had 19 against Randall. Hausen had 11 with Brown adding 10 against Arlington Seguin. The following game of the Mansfield Tourney, Hausen had 12 with Brown chipping in 23. Hausen had 11 with Brown adding 12 against Grapevine. Zach Brown had 20 against Bowie

Miguel Lopez, Bovina

Had 14 points against Tulia.

Armando Lujan, Damian Barragan, Dawson Bennett and Dominic Casares, Sunray

Lujan threw for 357 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for another score and intercepting a pass on defense. Casares ran for 111 yards and a score. Bennett had four catches for 132 yards and a score. Barragan had four catches for 105 yards and three scores.

Camren Cavalier, Canadian

Cavalier went 13-of-15 through with a touchdown pass and ran for 132 yards and two more touchdowns.

Bryce Braden and Julio Valdez, Stratford

Braden threw two touchdown passes and ran for 161 yards with three touchdowns. Valdez had six catches for 118 yards and two scores to go with a sack on defense.

