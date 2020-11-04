Top MAC prospects to watch for the 2021 NFL Draft

The Mid-American Conference kicks off the 2020 season with a “better late than never” approach on Wednesday night. MACtion is back!

Here at Browns Wire, we approach college football from an NFL Draft perspective. That means the MAC isn’t always prominent in the focus. The 2021 NFL Draft might go without a single player from the conference hearing his name called, a year after just two players from the conference were selected.

There is still some viable NFL talent in the MAC, however. Here are some of the MAC prospects to watch with an eye for the 2021 NFL Draft, in no particular order:

Malcolm Koonce, EDGE, Buffalo. The best prospect in the MAC this year, Koonce is on the Senior Bowl watch list for his ability to rush the passer and finish plays behind the line. At 6-3 and a well-framed 250 pounds, he’s got a nice first step and good hand usage on the edge. Koonce is smart and quick enough to handle short-range coverage and run defense too.

Quintin Morris, TE, Bowling Green. A converted WR whose physical attributes (6-4, 251) project much better at tight end. He’s got strong hands and runs routes more like a wideout. His game against Notre Dame last year — 10 catches — was an eye-opener. Morris is on the Senior Bowl watch list and has a chance to get some buzz in the hybrid WR/TE role that is becoming more popular in the NFL.

Mike Caliendo, OG, Western Michigan. An unheralded physical presence, Caliendo will need to prove himself with Luke Juriga (now in the NFL) not playing center next to him. He’s a punishing run blocker with good natural bend and balance in pass protection.

Christian Albright, OLB, Ball State. Albright plays with a ton of energy and impressive power for a 6-2, 240-pound off-ball LB. He is at his best attacking gaps and blitzing. His play reminds me some of current Bills LB A.J. Klein.

Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami. He’s easy to spot at 6-foot-8 with long arms to match. Doyle opted out for the draft before the MAC announced its return, but he will play for the Redhawks. Doyle is a limited athlete but knows how to mitigate his deficiencies. He’s a better NFL prospect than former Toledo OT Storm Norton, who has kicked around practice squads and the bottom of active rosters for several seasons.

Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo. Patterson is a touchdown magnet; he scored 19 times in 2019. At 5-9 and 195 pounds, he’s got some stylistic similarities to Kenyan Drake of the Cardinals, only in a more diminutive package. He catches the ball well and has a natural slipperiness that makes him tough to hit squarely. With his strength to run through glancing blows, Patterson is a guy with a fun NFL future.

Treshaun Hayward, LB, Western Michigan. The reigning MAC Defensive Player of the Year for his 142-tackle effort, Hayward is everywhere on defense. He’s one of the surest tacklers around and very quick to the point of attack. At worst, Hayward has the makings of a special teams ace in the NFL.

D’Wayne Eskridge, CB, Western Michigan. Yes, I’m aware Eskridge plays wide receiver for the Broncos. But his NFL future is at cornerback, where he also played some out of injury-related necessity. His quick feet and savvy from playing the other side of the ball make him an appealing slot corner prospect with upside.

