Top LSU target sets Baton Rouge official visit

With a 23-man recruiting class in 2023 that already sits squarely in the national top 10, LSU can turn its attention to a few major targets.

Arguably the biggest uncommitted target left on the board for the Tigers, five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, was on campus in September and will return on Dec. 17 to take an official visit, per On3’s Chad Simmons.

He’s set to visit Alabama for the Iron Bowl and Florida on Dec. 2. He is expected to use his remaining two visits, as well, according to Simmons.

Ricks was the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2024 class until he decided to reclassify earlier this month. He remains a consensus top-15 prospect in the 2023 class.

Alabama is considered the favorite for Ricks, but LSU has picked up some traction in the recruiting of the IMG Academy prospect. Florida remains in the mix and is likely to make Ricks a priority after whiffing on another five-star cornerback in Cormani McClain on Thursday.

LSU will hope it’s able to sway Ricks when he returns to Baton Rouge in December.

