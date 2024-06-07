Top local source confirms Chelsea interest and pending offer for Man City player

One top local source has confirmed Chelsea’s interest in a Manchester City player this summer and claims that they will send an offer in the coming days.

This source has been absolutely top for news on Argentinian players and has always been the first and best source for news on Enzo Fernandez.

And ironically, Enzo himself has actually been dropping hints on social media about this potential transfer and he seems to be backing it, IF Chelsea pursue it.

Which they will, according to top local source Gaston Edul, who confirms Chelsea’s interest in Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez. There’s been whispers building up on this one over the last couple of days but we were all unsure if it was Chelsea who were the interested club from the Premier League. But now Gaston confirms it is actually Chelsea who are keen on Alvarez.

Being behind Erling Haaland

Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland at City

Alvarez has had to play second fiddle to Erling Haaland at City this season, and it looks like that has made him open to moving away from Pep Guardiola’s side as he searches for more regular first team football. But getting him out of City will not be straightforward.

Edul has provided an update via his latest video. In the video he says:

Chelsea will make a proposal for Julián Álvarez in the next few days. Atletico Madrid has also asked for information from agents. PSG are interested in making an offer too.. Alvarez just wants to play more, but City wants to keep him ideally and it won’t be easy to negotiate.

So it seems like if the player really wants to move then he is going to have to go to City and tell them that in order for them to perhaps have a little more leeway in any negotiations to let him go.