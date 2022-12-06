The top linebackers in the transfer portal as of Tuesday

Texas will likely be looking for depth at linebacker this offseason.

It’s one of the primary positions of need for the Longhorns as two starters will be departing for the 2023 NFL draft in DeMarvion Overshown and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey. It’s still unclear if Jaylan Ford will return or declare for the draft.

Regardless of whether Ford chooses to return to Austin, Steve Sarkisian’s staff could still use depth and veteran experience at the position. Fortunately for the Longhorns, the transfer portal is loaded with intriguing options already.

Oregon’s Justin Flowe and Oklahoma’s Clayton Smith are two of the biggest names that will be targeted by numerous Power Five programs across the country. Here’s a look at the top linebackers in the transfer portal at this time.

Justin Flowe - Oregon

BREAKING: Oregon LB Justin Flowe announced that he is entering the transfer portal. Flowe was ranked as the No. 1 LB in the 2020 class and a Top 10 Player nationally https://t.co/U7u1XDixSN pic.twitter.com/8oIIk9os9S — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 5, 2022

Clayton Smith - Oklahoma

BREAKING: Oklahoma LB Clayton Smith tells me he will enter the transfer portal. The 6’5 240 LB from Texarkana, TX was ranked as a Five-Star in the 2021 Class (No. 1 LB) Held a total of 27 offers including LSU, Texas, Oregon, and others.https://t.co/U7u1XDAH6V pic.twitter.com/F0qiL4WORQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 5, 2022

Mason Cobb - Oklahoma State

Dasan McCullough - Indiana

BREAKING: Indiana University LB Dasan McCullough tells me he will enter the Transfer Portal. The 6’5 225 LB was No. 1 in the nation amongst freshman for tackles for loss, Top 5 in sacks & defensive stops. Totaled 50 tackles this season. https://t.co/Viw2suJi0f pic.twitter.com/9mHXuCZw74 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 5, 2022

Ish Harris - Texas A&M

BREAKING: Texas A&M LB Ish Harris tells me he will enter the Transfer Portal. The 6’3 210 LB from Pilot Point, TX was ranked as a Four-Star in the 2022 Class. He held a total of 18 offers including Oklahoma, Texas, Baylor, Michigan, and others.https://t.co/DI9dC4zvAV pic.twitter.com/f9dng6Yp14 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 27, 2022

Ernest Hausmann - Nebraska

Nebraska LB Ernest Hausmann has entered the transfer portal, @TheAthletic has learned. One of the Huskers' most promising freshman players this season. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 1, 2022

Levani Damuni - Stanford

Anthony Goodlow - Tulsa

