Top linebackers in Acadiana to watch during the 2023 high school football season

Here are the top linebackers in Acadiana to keep an eye on during the 2023 high school football season:

Corey Amos

Opelousas, Jr.

Why: Amos (6-2, 200) is one of fastest rising recruiting prospects in the state right now. Penn State offered the Opelousas linebacker in January and now Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Miami have offered. The four-star recruit will be key for Opelousas in 2023.

Cage Carriere

Church Point, Sr.

Why: Not only does Carriere make the All-Name team, but the senior linebacker is poised to lead the Bears defense into 2023.

Khaleb Celestine

Carencro, Sr.

Why: A two-year starter for the Bears, Celestine is the quarterback of the defense and at 6-1, 190, has the ability to run and tackle sideline-to-sideline. An important player for Carenco, who eyes a run at the tough, District 3-5A title.

Blake Dautreuil

Erath, Sr.

Why: It's true that Dautreuil will impact the Bobcats on both sides of the ball, but the 5-11, 170-pound senior could be a catalyst for their defense with his combination of speed and physicality.

Maddox Gore

Southside, Sr.

Why: Gore earned a ton of playing time last season and seized the opportunity, impressing his defensive coaches. Expectations for Gore (5-9, 175) have only gone up.

Shamarius Harris

Acadiana, Sr.

Why: Harris (5-11, 225) is the Wreckin' Rams' most experienced defender and he should be set to unilateral leader for the team this season. The senior possesses a good mix of speed and tackling ability.

Hayden Hernandez

St. Thomas More, Sr.

Why: The linebacking corps will be one of STM's biggest strengths in 2023 coming off the state championship last year. Hernandez is one of two returning starters at the inside linebacker positions and he earned second-team All-District honors in 2022.

Lathan Kennedy

Eunice, Sr.

Why: Kennedy (5-6, 200), who is entering his third season as a starter at outside linebacker, had developed a propensity to cause turnovers for Eunice. He'll be a major cog for the Bobcats on D this season.

Corey Ledet

Southside, Sr.

Why: Southside coaches leaned on Ledet at linebacker last season and entering his senior campaign for the Sharks, the 5-10, 235-pounder will be asked to be more of a leader in 2023.

Sandy Lewis

Lafayette Christian Academy, Sr.

Why: Lewis recently committed to McNeese State, but held offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tulane. He's a three-star prospect and at 6-1, 240, he's one of the bigger outside linebackers, where he projects at the next level, in Acadiana

Dy'treavous Lively

Westgate, Jr.

Why: There's not a more opportunistic defender for the Tigers than Lively, who posted 93 stops along with 31 TFLs, three interceptions and scored a touchdown. The 6-foot, 215-pounder is one year older and will look to lead Westgate's defense in 2023.

Sam Taylor

Lafayette Christian Academy, Sr.

Why: LCA had a pretty good defense in 2022 and Taylor (6-foot, 210) led the unit in tackles. The senior won't get the headlines Melvin Hills or Lewis might get but Knights coaches expect big things from him in 2023.

Michael Wheaton

Beau Chene, Sr.

Why: Wheaton serves as Beau Chene's co-captain on the defensive side of the ball. The 6-foot, 180-pound senior will need a big season, which coaches expect, to help get the team deep into the postseason.

Andre Williams

Westgate, Sr.

Why: Williams was everywhere for Westgate defensively last season, recording 83 tackles, including an eye-popping 24 tackles-for-loss. The Tigers coaching staff believe the 6-foot, 225-pounder will have a more effective senior season.

