Top linebacker target puts Ohio State in top three

When Jim Knowles landed in Columbus, he made a list of players to target. At the top of that list was four-start linebacker Tackett Curtis. The state of Louisiana product put Ohio State one step closer to landing the prized recruit when he revealed his top three schools.

Joining the Buckeyes were two more Big Ten schools, Wisconsin and USC. And yes, it still feels weird to call Southern Cal a Big Ten school.

Curtis is the No. 7 ranked linebacker in the 2023 class according to 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 81 player overall. At this point, Curtis has two crystal ball predictions in favor of Ohio State.

After a lot of consideration and thought, these are my top 3 schools. Thank you to all of the programs that recruited me in this process! #gobucks #OnWisconsin #FightOn pic.twitter.com/m3EOlNd0OP — TACKETT CURTIS (@curtis_tackett) July 2, 2022

To date, OSU has zero linebackers in the current class. It is a position that has been severely lacking in recent years. Knowles understands the importance of the linebacking unit and is looking to get the Buckeyes back in the conversation of “Linebacker U”.

Tackett Curtis would be a good start for the 2023 class to pair with C.J. Hicks and Gabe Powers from the 2022 recruiting class.

List

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting commitment tracker

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting class commitment tracker

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.