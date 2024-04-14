Top of leaderboard crowded at Masters: What’s the playoff format?

The leaderboard is crowded on Masters Sunday.

How crowded? We’re talking about a four-way tie with almost half of the final round of the 2024 tournament in the books.

For a moment Sunday, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg were all tied at 6-under par. Then:

▪ Scheffler and Morikawa both moved to 7-under with all four golfers through eight holes. Aberg joined them at 7-under a hole later with a long birdie putt on No. 9 — but he was back to 5-under after a double-bogey on the 11th hole.

▪ Scheffler birdied No. 9 to move to 8-under, with a Morikawa double-bogey on the same hole dropping him to 5-under. Scheffler birdied 10 as well to retake a two-stroke lead at 9-under.

▪ Homa birdied No. 10 to get to 7-under.

If two or more are tied when the day is up, they’ll advance to a sudden death playoff.

According to the Masters organizers: “If there is a tie after 72 holes of play, a sudden-death playoff will commence at hole No. 18. Hole Nos. 18 and 10 will be played alternately until a champion is decided.”

Last Masters playoff

The last time the green jacket was decided in a playoff came in 2017, when Sergio Garcia beat Justin Rose. Both players shot 9-under for the tournament to advance to the sudden-death finale.

Other winners in sudden-death since the format was adopted include: Nick Faldo (1989, 1990); Fuzzy Zoeller (1979); Craig Stadler (1982); Larry Mize (1987); Mike Weir (2003); Tiger Woods (2005); Angel Cabrera (2009); Bubba Watson (2012); and Adam Scott (2013).