Top landing spots for Texas kicker Cameron Dicker ahead of the 2022 NFL draft

With the NFL combine now firmly in the rearview mirror, as well as the Texas Longhorns Pro Day, all eyes will focus on the NFL draft.

There are only a handful of former Longhorns that will be awaiting their call to the NFL over the three-day event. One player who could be making that leap is kicker/punter Cameron Dicker.

He put his name on the map when he nailed the game-winning kick against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Shootout back in 2018. He has been a fairly consistent kicker but Dicker needs to continue honing his craft as a placekicker.

For Dicker, he might be projected best as a punter at the NFL level. If a team needs both positions, it could benefit him the most by doing both duties as he did for Texas in 2021.

We break down the best landing spots for Dicker the Kicker as the NFL draft approaches.

What Lance Zierlein says about Dicker

Four-year kicker whose single season as a punter in 2021 was fairly impressive. Dicker has the leg for kickoffs and field goals of 50-plus yards, but he needs to kick with more consistent accuracy to stand out. He appears to have legitimate dual-role potential, which adds roster value. He has good size and athleticism and can tackle when needed. Versatility improves his chances of making a roster as a Day 3 pick. – via NFL.com

Dallas Cowboys

The first spot that stands out is the Dallas Cowboys. They aren’t likely to retain Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger and they just released Greg Zuerlein. Given that Dicker can be both a kicker and punter, there is some position flexibility that the Cowboys love. Also, it wouldn’t be out of the question that Dallas adds Dicker to be a punter and brings in another kicker.

Cleveland Browns

Much like the Cowboys situation, the Cleveland Browns need an upgrade at both kicker and punter. If the Browns want to use a day three pick on the position, Dicker would make a lot of sense and could compete for both spots. Dicker needs to become a little more consistent of a kicker but he has promise.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make in regards to their kicking situation. Randy Bullock is a free agent this offseason, the Titans could go with a cheaper option and youth with Dicker.

Arizona Cardinals

If a team wants to get younger at punter it would be the Arizona Cardinals. Andy Lee will be 40 years old in the 2022 NFL season and he is a free agent. Dicker going to the Cardinals would be a smart move on their part and would save them some cap space in the meantime.

