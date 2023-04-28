The Alabama football program seems to always have some of the top prospects enter the draft year in and year out. Thus far, three Alabama players have heard their names called. Bryce Young was chosen No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers. Will Anderson was taken at No. 3 by the Houston Texans. Jahmyr Gibbs skyrocketed up the draft and was selected at No. 12 by the Detroit Lions.

With numerous Alabama prospects undrafted, there will likely be a handful of them chosen on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down some of the top landing spots for five of Alabama’s remaining undrafted prospects.

Jordan Battle

Top landing spots: Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The expectation is that Battle will be drafted in the second or third round. With that, I would expect a team to choose Battle if they have a pressing need for a safety. With the Buccaneers losing Sean Murphy-Bunting, the front office could take a safety sooner rather than later. The Eagles will need to replace Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. The Bengals have to replace All-Pro safety, Jessie Bates. Each team makes sense for Battle as he is a versatile, athletic safety that can contribute early on in his NFL career.

Brian Branch

Top landing spots: Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers

With early picks on Day 2, one of these teams could choose to draft the versatile Alabama defensive back, Brian Branch. The two-year starter was a key member of Alabama’s defense last season. He was used in a variety of different ways. Branch can play safety or cornerback at the next level which gives him even more draft value. I would not expect Branch to drop past No. 45. Several teams to keep an eye on are the Colts, Raiders, and Packers.

Tyler Steen

Top landing spots: New York Jets, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs

One highlight to Alabama’s offensive line was offensive tackle Tyler Steen. The Vanderbilt transfer was effective as a run and pass blocker in his one season with the Tide. There seems to always be a team that needs an offensive tackle in the draft. There is no such thing as having enough offensive linemen on a roster. The teams that I would keep an eye on are the Jets, Patriots, and Chiefs. With the Jets bringing in a veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, they will need to ensure that he is well-protected. The Patriots have struggled to protect Mac Jones since the departure of Shaq Mason. As for the Chiefs, they lost Pro-Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Drafting Steen makes sense for each of these teams.

Byron Young

Top landing spots: New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams

There are two Byron Youngs in this year’s NFL Draft. One played for Tennessee and the other played for Alabama. Both will likely be taken on Day 2, possibly Day 3. Three teams that I would keep an eye on for Alabama’s Byron Young are the Saints, Seahawks, and Rams. Each has to address the defensive end position. The Saints lost David Oneyemata this off-season in free agency. The Seahawks have minimal depth up front, so Young’s addition would help. The Rams lost A’Shawn Robinson this off-season in free agency. Their front office could look to add some beef up front to play alongside Aaron Donald.

Henry To'oTo'o

Top landing spots: Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles

One of Alabama’s defensive leaders will likely be chosen on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft. To’oTo’o has a lot of value for an inside linebacker given his athleticism and wittiness. He plays with great instincts and could climb in the draft as a result. Several teams that I would keep an eye on are the Browns, Giants, and Eagles. Each team saw inside linebackers leave the organization this off-season. To’oTo’o could come in and have an opportunity to start for each of these teams.

