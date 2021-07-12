Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Kofi Cockburn sets decision date, and more

The time is near for star center Kofi Cockburn to make a decision on his college basketball future.

Cockburn, who pulled out of the NBA Draft earlier this month, will reveal his college choice Friday, he announced in a Twitter post Tuesday morning. Cockburn averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for Illinois as a sophomore this past season, helping the Illini earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The 7-footer is in the transfer portal and has been strongly linked to Kentucky due to his close relationship with UK assistant coach Orlando Antigua, who recruited him out of high school and coached him the past two seasons.

ESPN ranks Cockburn as the No. 1 transfer in college basketball this offseason, and Kentucky has been widely viewed as the favorite to land his commitment, though he has left the option open of returning to Illinois.

We’ll find out Friday.

Announcement coming this Friday 07/16/21 — Kofi Cockburn (@kxng_alpha) July 13, 2021

