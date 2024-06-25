Top journalist shares Chelsea’s plan for attacking reinforcements this summer

Chelsea are targeting one or two attacking players in the transfer window rather than committing to a striker according to reports.

The Blues currently have Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja on their books as the only recognised strikers in the squad although the Albanian is expected to be sold this summer.

Chelsea are known to be in the market for a striker to complement and compete with Nicolas Jackson who scored 14 Premier League goals in his debut season, and have been strongly linked with a host of names across Europe.

Chelsea not necessarily committing to signing a striker

The Blues have had strong interest in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran but that seems to have gone cold recently and no offer has gone in for the Colombian, whilst their pursuit of Samu Omorodion appears to have hit a dead end, with Atletico Madrid reportedly rejecting three bids for the striker.

Chelsea’s main attacking target was Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, but they pulled out of a deal last week because they felt the finances involved were beyond their reach, with the 22-year-old opting to join German giants Bayern Munich.

Barcelona’s teenage striker Marc Guiu is a target and Chelsea are believed to be in advanced discussions over a deal for the 18-year-old who has a €6m release clause, with the forward reportedly a Chelsea signing and not a Strasbourg one.

Chelsea are still looking for a striker to complement Jackson.

Supporters are desperate for the club to bring in a striker but Simon Johnson from The Athletic has reported Chelsea haven’t committed to signing a central striker.

On signing a striker he said:

“This has always been part of the plan because Chelsea want competition for Nicolas Jackson, but the club now see the aim as being a bit less specific.

“Chelsea are targeting one or two attacking players rather than committing to a central striker.

More Stories / Latest News

Top journalist shares Chelsea’s plan for attacking reinforcements this summer

25th Jun 2024, 09:30am

Chelsea in negotiations to lower asking price for Argentine teenager

25th Jun 2024, 09:00am

Chelsea youngster targeted by Serie A side managed by former player

25th Jun 2024, 08:27am

“Head coach Enzo Maresca prefers to play with just one centre-forward and there are others already in the squad who can also lead the line, such as Christopher Nkunku.”

Quite how this news will go down with fans remains to be seen, but it’s hard to see how Chelsea can go into next season without signing a goal scoring centre forward to help get them back into the Champions League.