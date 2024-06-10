Top journalist provides update on race to sign Premier League star this summer

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the race for one of the Premier League’s hottest properties, with Chelsea firmly in contention.

The Blues have invested heavily in the transfer market since the takeover by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, and this summer isn’t expected to be much different, although it’s unlikely we see any signings over £100m.

Chelsea have already been busy having appointed Enzo Maresca as their new head coach, and have already completed the signing of centre back Tosin Adarabioyo on a free from Fulham to strengthen their defensive options.

Romano shares Olise update

The Blues will be looking to add quality to the squad in a number of areas as they attempt to get back into the Champions League next season.

A goalkeeper, left back, centre back and striker have been reported as areas the club are looking at, but it appears they are also looking at wingers.

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise is hot property and Chelsea want to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer, but face competition from Manchester United.

Chelsea are pushing hard to sign Olise this summer.

Chelsea thought they had agreed a deal to sign Olise last summer when they activated his £35m release clause, but the deal fell through with the 22-year-old instead signing fresh terms at Selhurst Park with an increased release clause.

The Blues appear to be going back in for the winger again this summer and Romano has provided an update on the situation as it stands.

“Now, I will say Chelsea are in a different position,” he told The United Stand.

“They already signed a new player in Tosin, they have their new manager and they are really pushing to make things happen as soon as possible.

“As it stands Chelsea are further in the race for Michael Olise, Manchester United are still interested though, and will look to do a deal once the manager situation is concluded.”

Olise, who has been called up to the France squad for the Olympics impressed last season for the Eagles, and scored ten goals and provided six assists from 19 Premier League appearances.