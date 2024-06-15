Top journalist provides update on injured Chelsea forward

Journalist Matt Law has provided an update on Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson who picked up an ankle injury on international duty.

Jackson suffered what was described as a “severe” ankle sprain whilst playing for Senegal against DR Congo in a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

The 22-year-old impressed in his debut campaign for Chelsea scoring 14 Premier League goals, but could now be in a race against time to be fit for pre-season.

Nicolas Jackson injury update

The Blues are facing an anxious wait to find out the extent of Jackson’s injury with no details as of yet being provided as to how long he could be on the sidelines for.

However Law has provided a small update on the Senegal international saying he will assessed again later this summer.

He took to X.com and said:

“Nicolas Jackson had an injury suffered on international duty checked in London before returning home to Senegal for his holidays.

“He delivered more than 20 boxes of clothes and boots from his first season at Chelsea to local kids in Ziguinchor in Senegal #cfc.”

He added in a separate tweet that Jackson would be assessed again later in the summer.

A statement at the time from the Senegalese FA said:

“Nicolas Jackson injured his right ankle during the Senegal-DRC match on June 6, 2024.

“Radiology examinations (MRI) carried out on June 7 revealed a serious sprain of the ankle.”

Chelsea will be hoping Jackson is fit to play a full part in what will be a crucial pre-season under new manager Enzo Maresca, with the Senegalese likely to be the club’s first choice striker next season.

The Blues head to America at the end of July where they will have five matches in five different cities as they face off against Wrexham, Club America, Celtic, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Chelsea are in the market for another striker to complement and compete with Jackson, and are believed to be closing in on a deal worth up to £40m for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.