Top journalist provides update on Chelsea’s aims for next season after missing out on Olise

David Ornstein reports confidence at Chelsea remains high that the club can qualify for the Champions League next season despite missing out on Michael Olise.

The Blues had identified Olise as their main summer target, but it was reported on Friday evening that they had pulled out of a deal as they believed the finances involved were beyond their reach.

The 22-year-old has instead decided to join German giants Bayern Munich, and they are expected to agree a deal with Palace for the Frenchman.

Chelsea remain confident of qualifying for the Champions League

Missing out on Olise is no doubt a blow for the Blues given it’s the second summer in a row they failed to wrap a deal up for the Frenchman.

However, Ornstein has reported that confidence remains high at the club they can qualify for the Champions League next season.

He wrote in The Athletic:

“Confidence at Chelsea remains high that recently-appointed head coach Enzo Maresca and his team — which is likely to include two attacking additions this summer — will excel next season and secure Champions League qualification for the 2025-26 campaign.”

Who those two attacking additions are likely to be remains up in the air with Chelsea linked with a number of names across Europe.

The club have been strongly linked with Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion and Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran as they search for a striker to complement and compete with Nicolas Jackson.

It’s been reported the Blues have had three bids rejected for Omorodion, but they are still pushing to try and get a deal done.

In terms of a winger Chelsea could now turn their attention to Leeds star Crysencio Summerville who scored 21 goals last season and is thought to be available for around £30m, although Liverpool are also interested in the Dutchman.

Chelsea have so far added Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from neighbours Fulham, but will need much more than that if they are to qualify for the Champions League next season.