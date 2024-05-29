Top international prospect Egor Demin commits to BYU

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Kevin Young has definitely made his mark in his short time as head coach of the BYU basketball team.

First, he convinced Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders to come back to school. Then former Utes big man Keba Keita announced he was transferring to BYU. Last week, he signed 4-star recruit Elijah Crawford, and then on Tuesday, Young landed the biggest fish of them all, as the top international player, Egor Demin, committed to BYU.

Demin, an 18-year-old 6-foot-8 combo guard is considered to be a 2025 NBA Lottery pick, so he may play just one season at BYU. Demin could be the highest rated BYU commit in school history.

ESPN Sources with @Draftexpress: Real Madrid’s Egor Demin — a projected 2025 NBA Draft lottery pick — has committed to BYU and coach Kevin Young for the 2024-‘25 season. Demin’s a highly skilled 6-9 Russian guard who’ll arrive as one of most talented recruits in program history. pic.twitter.com/EJcNAyqN9N — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2024

BYU has produced just three lottery picks in Shawn Bradley (1993), Rafael Araujo (2004) and Jimmer Fredette (2011).

Demin already has big game experience, having played for the Real Madrid U-18 team this past season. Demin averaged 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Last week, Demin lead the Real Madrid U18 team to the Adidas NGT championship. In the finals, Egor had 26 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.

NBA scouts have compared Demin to a young Luka Doncic, currently of the Dallas Mavericks.

Demin is a player who can shoot the three-pointer, but is best known for his passing ability. With his size, Demin can play a variety of positions, but will most likely play the 2 or 3 alongside point guard Dallin Hall.

When Young was hired away from the Phoenix Suns, he committed to finding players that wanted to play in the NBA, and now he has found his best pro prospect in Demin.

