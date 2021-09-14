Top images, score recaps from Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season

Fantastic start

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL season got off to a roaring start as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs pulled off thrilling victories, with the Las Vegas Raiders providing the dramatic Closing Act on Monday night against the Ravens. As we head into Week 2, let's take a look back at the top moments and final scores from the opening week...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Dallas Cowboys 29

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee causes a fumble by Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium.

Seattle Seahawks 28, Indianapolis Colts 16

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is sacked by Benson Mayowa of the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter.

Houston Texans 37, Jacksonville Jaguars 21

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock attempts to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the third quarter.

Philadelphia Eagles 32, Atlanta Falcons 6

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith gets tripped up by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun during the second half.

Los Angeles Chargers 20, Washington Football Team 16

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick fumbles the ball after being hit by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Buffalo Bills 16

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan dances in the stands against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers 41, Detroit Lions 33

Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus tries to grab the pass from quarterback Jared Goff against San Francisco 49ers during the second half.

Cincinnati Bengals 27, Minnesota Vikings 24 (OT)

Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Story continues

Evan McPherson and the Bengals are jubilant after his game-winning field goal against the Minnesota Vikings.

Carolina Panthers 19, New York Jets 14

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) leaps over the end zone for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.

Arizona Cardinals 38, Tennessee Titans 13

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones (55).

Kansas City Chiefs 33, Cleveland Browns 29

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

A fan watches during the second half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Brown.

Miami Dolphins 17, New England 16

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle dives between New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) and safety Kyle Dugger (23) during the first half.

Denver Broncos 27, New York Giants 13

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson (45) forces a fumble on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones with Josey Jewell.

New Orleans Saints 38, Green Bay Packers 3

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) receives a pass in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

Los Angeles Rams 34, Chicago Bears 14

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Marqui Christian of the Chicago Bears.

Las Vegas Raiders 33, Baltimore Ravens 27 (OT)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards is stopped short of the goal line by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens during overtime. Related: NFL Power Rankings, Week 1

1

1