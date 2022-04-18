Top images from NASCAR’s Food City Dirt Race

Last-lap pass at Bristol Motor Speedway

(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The rain dampened and stopped the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The track surface played into the finish as Chase Briscoe took out Tyler Reddick, paving the way for Kyle Busch to take the checkered flag.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 17, 2022; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) wins the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Course. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

