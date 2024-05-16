Top Husker target recaps official visit

A top target for Nebraska in the class of 2025 has recapped his official visit on social media. Nicolas Clayton is an EDGE rusher from F.W. Buchholz High out of Gainesville, Florida.

Clayton took an official visit to Lincoln on May 10 and described the visit as a fantastic process.

Everything has been amazing. I’ve had a ton of fun throughout the entire process. I’ve been having a good time. My family has been having a good time. My mom has been really impressed with the entire facility and the staff.

Nebraska is just one of several official visits the prospected has planned. He will visit UCF on May 29, Duke on June 7, and USF on June 21.

