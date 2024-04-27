Top highlights of Colts draft pick WR Adonai Mitchell

After trading back from pick 46, the Colts landed Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell–adding a needed playmaking presence to this offense.

Mitchell brings very good size and elite 4.34 speed to the Colts’ offense. He had a breakout year with Texas in 2023 after transferring from Georgia. Mitchell was often targeted more downfield with that speed of his and averaged 15.4 yards per catch with 11 touchdowns.

A vertical presence is an important element of Shane Steichen’s offense, and Mitchell can help provide that. Last season, the Colts ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in explosive pass plays. A player who can win downfield regularly will help create opportunities for others within the offense.

Here are some of the top highlights from the Colts’ second-round pick:

