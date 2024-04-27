Top highlights of Colts 3rd round draft pick OT Matt Goncalves

The Colts traded up three spots in the third round to select Pitt offensive tackle Matt Goncalves.

Goncalves has experience playing both tackle spots, and in some draft reports it is mentioned that he could move to guard if needed. His 2023 season was cut short due to a toe injury, but in 2022, he allowed no sacks and 17 pressures. He would rank 55th in PFF’s run-blocking grade.

The addition of Goncalves is perhaps one that Chris Ballard couldn’t pass up. We’ve seen in the past that this is a position group he is willing to invest in and the depth of this draft class likely led to a few tackles being at the top of the Colts’ draft board at various points.

In the short-term, the Colts need depth at tackle with only four on the roster entering the draft. In the long-run, Braden Smith is in the final year of his deal in 2025 and comes with a $19-plus million cap hit. Naturally, as a young player, Blake Freeland still has some question marks.

Here is a look at some of Goncalves top highlights:

