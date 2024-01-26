The top high school sports performers of the week in the Austin area
Here are the top high school sports performers for the Austin area this week.
Boys basketball
Jason Ward, Round Rock: Recorded a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Dragons past Westwood 69-50.
Mason Cochran, Round Rock: Scored 14 points to help the Dragons defeat Westwood.
Ryder Bradley, Leander: Finished with 16 points and five assists as the Lions defeated Liberty Hill 46-30.
Sean Dalberg, Leander: Had 13 points and seven rebounds in a win over Liberty Hill.
Zeriah Kincaid, Johnson: Poured in 21 points in a 72-42 win over Austin High.
Sam McKinney, Johnson: Tallied 16 points and seven boards to help the Jags defeat the Maroons.
Mack Martin, Johnson: Had a double-double of 14 points and 10 boards in a win vs. Austin High.
Jo-Jo Moore, Rouse: Scored 20 points to pace the Raiders to an 83-40 win over Lehman.
Julian Creasey, Rouse: Tallied 15 points in a win vs. Lehman.
Chas Biegel, Lake Travis: Finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Cavs by Del Valle.
Gavin Paull, Westlake: Recorded 21 points and three steals as the Chaps beat Anderson 43-33.
Jacob Bell, Byron Piper: Hutto: Each had nine points in a loss to Harker Heights.
Robert Conrad, Cedar Creek: Scored 17 points to help the Eagles beat Hendrickson 56-54.
KJ Franklin, Cedar Creek: Tallied 15 points and nine boards in the win over Hendrickson.
Cash Good, New Braunfels: Finished with 19 points in a loss to New Braunfels.
Amir Thompson, Hendrickson: Led the Hawks with 18 points in a loss to Cedar Creek.
Peyton Dulin, Cedar Ridge: Poured in 22 points and passed the 1,000-point career mark in a 59-42 win over Vista Ridge.
Rhett Route, Cedar Ridge: Hit seven 3-pointers to finish with 21 points during a win vs. Vista Ridge.
Josiah Moseley, Stony Point: Recorded a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Tigers beat Vandegrift 69-41.
Junior Goodlet, Stony Point: Scored 12 points and had seven boards to help Stony Point defeat Vandegrift.
Glenn boys basketball: Cade Hartley, Dallas Hernandez and Jaidyn Nelson all finished with 14 points as the Grizzlies defeated Hays 67-59.
Boys soccer
Tate Gutierrez, Round Rock: Scored the game-winner in a 1-0 win over Westwood Friday.
Alexander Hillyer, Round Rock: Recorded the shutout as the Dragons defeated Westwood 1-0.
Connor Gritzmacher and Jonathan Guerrero, Round Rock: Scored in a 3-2 loss to Stony Point Tuesday.
Jason Morales, Northeast: Scored a goal off a pass from Roger Amador in the Raiders’ 1-1 tie with LBJ.
William Fagerberg, Westlake: Tallied a goal in a 2-1 win over Anderson.
Yaniv Dajman, Westlake: Scored the game-winner in the Chaps’ 2-1 win vs. Anderson.
Taiga Croghan, Hendrickson: Had two goals in Hendrickson’s 3-0 shutout of Cedar Creek.
Jaxson White, Hendrickson: Provided two assists to help defeat Cedar Creek.
Yul Kim, Hendrickson: Recorded the shutout in a 3-0 win vs. Cedar Creek.
Joel Vergara, Pflugerville: Scored twice and had an assist in a 3-0 win against Bastrop.
Salah Moudni, Pflugerville: Had a goal in a 3-0 win over Bastrop.
Juan Denova, Nico Marra, Pflugerville: Combined for the shutout vs. Bastrop.
Luke Hawley, Yandel Andrada, Vandegrift: Both players scored two goals in a 6-1 win vs. Manor.
Emmy Aranda, Vandegrift: Provided three assists during a 6-1 win over Manor.
Juan Pizano, LASA: Recorded a hat trick and an assist in a 6-0 win vs. Eastside.
Yohannes Heineman, LASA: Tallied a goal and two assists in the win against Eastside.
Marco Vidal, LASA: Had the clean sheet in the victory over Eastside.
Alexis Salgado, Stony Point: Provided the winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Round Rock. Antonio Diaz and David Aviles Jaramillo also scored for the Tigers, with Colton Lee and Danny Rivas recording assists.
Diego Martinez, Del Valle: Scored twice in a 2-2 tie with Lake Travis. Octavio Estrada had the Cardinals’ two assists.
Romir Jain, Westwood: Came off the bench and provided two goals in a 3-0 win vs. Cedar Ridge. Ishaain Saini also scored for the Warriors, with Brian Gaede, Jack Cox and Miguel Ruiz providing assists.
Aakash Nagarahalli, Westwood: Had the clean sheet in goal against Cedar Ridge.
Connally vs. Georgetown: In a District 23-5A showdown, Lawrence Doe and Noe Molina scored for the Cougars and Benni Ponce and Martin Valdes found the net for the Eagles. Connally goalie Roger Ruiz saved a penalty that was crucial in the draw. LaCondre Hall and Josh Lu had assists for Georgetown.
McCallum Knights: Tucker Martinson and Austin Gourrier scored off assists from Ohad Klein and Gus Ehlers as the Knights beat Crockett 2-1.
Serjio Maldonado, East View: Tallied two goals in a 2-0 win vs. Elgin. Hector Morales and Damian Cantu had the assists for the Patriots.
Girls soccer
Lauren Hill, St. Michael’s: Scored four goals in a 7-0 win over KIPP Brave Collegiate.
Kyla Jones, Vandegrift: Recorded the shutout in goal of a 7-0 win vs. Manor.
Amelia Clark, Lake Travis: Tallied two goals and two assists as the Cavs defeated Del Valle 6-0.
Kendall Meachum, Anderson: Had the shutout as the Trojans defeated Johnson 2-0. Stella Tatum and Sydney Gaynor scored Anderson’s goals.
Tori Phillips, Emie Beson, Georgetown: Both had two goals in a win over Connally.
Kylie Bernal, Leander: Finished the game-winner off a pass from Sadie Guzman in a key District 25-5A win over Rouse.
Girls basketball
Sayler Bourland, Vista Ridge: Poured in 21 points to lead the Rangers past Vista Ridge 39-32.
Janiyah Alvarez, Cedar Ridge: Finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds and added five steals and two blocks in a loss to Vista Ridge.
Aima Ofunrein, Stony Point: Recorded an impressive double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 57-50 win over Vandegrift.
Mary Bortels, Stony Point: Tallied 16 points to help the Tigers defeat Vandegrift.
Riley Samples, McNeil: Scored 22 points to lead the Mavericks by Manor 53-36.
Caria Thomas, McNeil: Continued a solid freshman year with 17 points in the win vs. Manor.
Kemah Shaw, Austin High: Poured in 27 points as the Maroons defeated Johnson 52-38.
Gianna Angiolet, Westlake: Hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points in a victory over Anderson.
Tamia King, Westlake: Recorded a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds vs. Anderson.
Mia Jensen, Westlake: Scored 13 points in a win vs. Anderson.
Soma Okolo, Glenn: Her double-double of 19 points and 11 boards paced the Grizzlies to a 57-41 win over Hays.
Cindy Foka, Glenn: Tallied 13 points in a victory vs. Hays.
Endia Stigall, Hays: Finished with 15 points in a loss to Glenn.
Eliza Starche, LASA: Led the Raptors with 16 points in a big 40-37 District 24-5A win over McCallum.
Kyndall Johnson, LASA: Scored a key 12 points as the Raptors defeated McCallum.
Paulete Mbuangi, Navarro: Poured in an Austin-area record 54 points and had a triple-double with 13 steals and 11 rebounds in a win over Northeast.
Reese Hoadley, Georgetown: Had 24 points in a 63-32 win over Connally.
Chasidy Lee, Georgetown: Finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 boards in a win vs. Connally.
Jem Yowa, Pflugerville: Led the Panthers by Bastrop 57-29 thanks to 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Makenzie Salisbury, Pflugerville: Finished with 11 points in a win vs. Bastrop.
