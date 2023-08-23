Top high school receivers, tight ends to watch in Acadiana during 2023 season

Here are the wide receivers and tight ends from Acadiana that you'll need to keep your eye on during the 2023 high school football season:

Russell Babineaux

Acadiana, Jr.

Why: There's not a more versatile nor dynamic playmaker in Louisiana than Babineaux (5-foot-9 inches, 160 pounds), who holds offers from LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Bradford Cain

Teurlings Catholic, Sr.

Why: Teurlings Catholic lost a major piece offensively in Kentrell Prejean and while it'll take a committee to replace him, Cain (5-11, 170) is primed to be one of those receivers.

Dylan Callahan

Iota, Sr.

Why: Iota coaches believe Callahan (6-1, 185) is one of the best Division I football prospects to come out of Iota in the last several years. He's got 4.5, 40 speed and will be the go-to option on offense in 2023.

Kameron Cyprien

Carencro, Sr.

Why: The big tight end (6-4, 225) was an All-District selection a season ago as he can both block and pull down passes which adds another dimension to Carencro's high-powered offense in 2023.

Austin Dyson

Carencro, Sr.

Why: Speed is the theme for the Bears on offense this season and Dyson (6-2, 175), who is entering his second season as a starter, adds to that.

Trae Grogan

Lafayette Christian, Sr.

Why: No one in Acadiana had a bigger breakout season in 2022 than Grogan, who hauled in 16 touchdowns with a shade under 1,000 receiving yards. He'll be a big key for LCA's explosive offense this season.

Korey Malone

Rayne, Jr.

Why: Malone may be one of the more reliable players for Rayne and its offense. The 6-foot, 165-pounder caught 45 passes and nine TDs in 2022.

Joni Martin

Carencro, Sr.

Why: Martin, a three-year starter, will fill the "slash" role for the Bears this fall — where coaches will be finding mismatches for the 5-10, 170-pound athlete to exploit.

Matt Mayfield

Beau Chene, Sr.

Why: Mayfield, rated a three-star recruit by the 247sports composite, is a Mississippi State commit and one year after piling up more than 2,000 yards of total offense, the 6-2, 185-pound receiver ranks as the 26th best prospect in his class.

Christian Pillette

Erath, Sr.

Why: Amidst a big season in 2022, Pillette is now Erath's all-time leader in career receiving yards and the 5-10, 168-pound pass catcher will need another stellar season to help the Bobcats make a run in the playoffs.

Jack Purser

Teurlings Catholic, Jr.

Why: Purser does many things for the Rebels, but the 6-1, 205-pound athlete mostly lines up at tight end, from where he blocks, takes hand offs and has an innate ability to catch the ball in tough windows.

Anthony Smith

Beau Chene, Sr.

Why: Whenever Beau Chene needs to look at different way then Mayfield, which should be often, it'll look to the end. Smith (5-11, 200) is a bigger presence and possesses versatility.

Kylin Wheeler

Rayne, Jr.

Why: Wheeler amassed 1,500 all-purpose yards last season for Rayne and entering his third straight season as a starter, bigger things are expected out of the 5-11, 170-pounder.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Top high school WR/TEs to watch in Acadiana during 2023 season