Top high school prospect Konnor Griffin discusses potential of playing for LSU baseball

With the MLB draft next month, LSU holds a pledge from the top high school prospect in the country, Konnor Griffin.

It’s doubtful Griffin makes him to campus. Prospects of his caliber rarely do. Griffin sat down with MLB Network at the combine and discussed the possibility of playing at LSU.

“LSU is a special place,” Griffin said, “Jay Johnson, what a great coach he is. He’s a winner. It would be super cool to go play in Baton Rouge for LSU and I have two great opportunities ahead of me.

“It’d be cool to go play in Baton Rouge. The fans are unreal. I know they would like me to make an appearance in Baton Rouge. We’ll see what happens. Two great opportunities, but I’m gonna be ready for either one of those.”

Griffin, a Mississippi native. is MLB.com’s No. 9 overall draft prospect. He was Gatorade’s National High School Player of the Year and stole 87 bags as a senior.

"You gotta put time and effort into becoming a great hitter… I want to play everyday." Top-10 @MLBDraft prospect Konnor Griffin spoke with @Jared_Carrabis about his tools, committing to @LSUbaseball, and stealing 87/88 bases this season in HS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yJIW5FbXZX — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 18, 2024

The five-tool potential is there and Griffin projects to be a plus defender whether he plays shortstop or centerfield.

Again, the likelihood of Griffin ever wearing the LSU uniform is slim, but fans can hope.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire