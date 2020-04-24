Top high school prospect Greg Brown chooses Texas over G League

Five-star Greg Brown III announced Friday that he is staying home and playing at Texas next year instead of joining Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and the G League select team. Brown chose the Longhorns over other college teams like Auburn, Michigan, Memphis and Kentucky.

“Their message to me was to just come in and be that alpha player they need for next year and I know coach [Shaka] Smart can help me develop my game for the next level,” Brown told Yahoo Sports.

“Coach sees me as a very versatile player and if there’s a mismatch somewhere he’s going to use it. If there’s a big that comes out on the wing then I’ll go by him, if a guard is on me then I’ll post him up.”

Texas made a late push last season, winning five of its last six games before the NCAA tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. The entire team will be returning next season in addition to Brown.

The 6-foot-8 forward played prep ball at Vandegrift High School outside of Austin and has been on the Texas campus numerous times over the last few years playing pickup ball with current players and attending games.

“For me, I have been going up there and hooping with those guys since I was in eighth grade so I got to know those guys a lot better than at a lot of other places,” Brown told Rivals.com last month.

“I am familiar with the facilities and the school because my dad used to work for the football team. It is just the familiarity of the campus and just knowing the guys."

Brown is one of the most athletic players in all of high school basketball with his high-flying dunks and speed in the open court. He finishes above the rim every chance he gets and is an elite shot blocker and rebounder with his 6-foot-10 wingspan.

It’s a huge get for Smart as Brown is the only player in Texas’ 2020 recruiting class. Brown averaged 26.1 points and 13.2 rebounds during his senior year and was named a McDonald’s All American.

Story continues

Greg Brown looks on during the Nike Academy Showcase game on Aug. 10, 2019 at the Los Angeles Southwest College in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian Rothmuller/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: