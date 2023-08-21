Here are the top high school football recruiting prospects in the Gadsden area
The high school football season is gearing up to start this week and top talent is all over the Gadsden area.
The highlight is class of 2024 safety Dre Kirkpatrick, out of Gadsden City, who committed to Alabama on Friday ahead of the season. He follows his father footsteps in playing for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.
Here are the top commits in each of the next three classes from the Gadsden area:
DRE KIRKPATRICK: 'Same thing they got in me': What Dre Kirkpatrick brings to Alabama football, Nick Saban
THE COMMITMENT: Gadsden City football's Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. picks Alabama, over Auburn, Arkansas, Missouri
Class of 2024
Jim Ogle
Jacksonville, quarterback
Rankings: three stars, No. 89 QB, No. 64 in AL
Status: Committed to Troy, had offers from New Mexico, UAB
Next Game: Road game at Boaz on August 25
Dre Kirkpatrick
Gadsden City, safety
Rankings: three star, No. 148 CB, No. 75 in AL
Status: Committed to Alabama, offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri
Next Game: Home game vs. Carver-Montgomery on August 25 (7 p.m. CT)
Royce Baucom
Guntersville, offensive line
Rankings: three stars, No. 176 OL, No. 106 in AL
Status: uncommitted, offers from Alabama State, Georgia Southern, Chattanooga, Jacksonville State
Next Game: Home game vs. Southside-Gadsden on August 25
Class of 2025
There are no prospects rated by 247Sports in the Gadsden area
Class of 2026
There are no prospects rated by 247Sports in the Gadsden area
This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: The top high school prospects in the Gadsden area