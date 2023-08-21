Here are the top high school football recruiting prospects in the Gadsden area

The high school football season is gearing up to start this week and top talent is all over the Gadsden area.

The highlight is class of 2024 safety Dre Kirkpatrick, out of Gadsden City, who committed to Alabama on Friday ahead of the season. He follows his father footsteps in playing for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Here are the top commits in each of the next three classes from the Gadsden area:

Class of 2024

Jim Ogle

Jacksonville, quarterback

Rankings: three stars, No. 89 QB, No. 64 in AL

Status: Committed to Troy, had offers from New Mexico, UAB

Next Game: Road game at Boaz on August 25

Dre Kirkpatrick

Gadsden City, safety

Rankings: three star, No. 148 CB, No. 75 in AL

Status: Committed to Alabama, offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri

Next Game: Home game vs. Carver-Montgomery on August 25 (7 p.m. CT)

Royce Baucom

Guntersville, offensive line

Rankings: three stars, No. 176 OL, No. 106 in AL

Status: uncommitted, offers from Alabama State, Georgia Southern, Chattanooga, Jacksonville State

Next Game: Home game vs. Southside-Gadsden on August 25

Class of 2025

There are no prospects rated by 247Sports in the Gadsden area

Class of 2026

There are no prospects rated by 247Sports in the Gadsden area

