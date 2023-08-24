Here are the top high school football prospects in the Tuscaloosa area

The Alabama high school football season starts this week, and the Tuscaloosa area is rich in talent with some of the top football recruiting prospects in the state.

Amongst those athletes is Alabama football commit William Sanders out of Brookwood, who announced his commitment to play for the Crimson Tide in July.

Here are the top high school football recruiting prospects in the 2024/25/26 classes from the Tuscaloosa area from 247Sports:

Class of 2024

Travaris Banks

Hillcrest, safety

Rankings: Four-star, No. 16 safety, No. 12 player in Alabama and No. 189 nationally

Status: Committed to Ole Miss, had 13 other offers including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee.

Next game: vs. Southaven (Mississippi), Saturday, Aug. 26

Trashun Griffin

Bibb County, edge

Rankings: Three-star, No. 102 edge, No. 54 player in Alabama, No. 1,475 nationally

Status: Committed to Georgia Tech, had 15 other offers including Alabama State, Mississippi State and Cincinnati.

Next game: at Chilton County, Friday, Aug. 25

Kevin Riley

Tuscaloosa County, running back

Rankings: Four-star, No. 6 RB, No. 7 player in Alabama, No. 75 nationally

Status: Committed to Miami, had 28 other offers, including from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee.

Next game: at Central-Tuscaloosa, Friday, Aug. 25

William Sanders

Brookwood, interior offensive line

Rankings: Four-star, No. 25 IOL, No. 21 player in Alabama, No. 401 nationally

Status: Committed to Alabama, had 22 other offers, including from Florida State, LSU and Missouri.

Next game: vs. Holt, Friday, Aug. 25

Class of 2025

There are no prospects rated by 247Sports in the Tuscaloosa area

Class of 2026

There are no prospects rated by 247Sports in the Tuscaloosa area

