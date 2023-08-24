Here are the top high school football prospects in the Tuscaloosa area
The Alabama high school football season starts this week, and the Tuscaloosa area is rich in talent with some of the top football recruiting prospects in the state.
Amongst those athletes is Alabama football commit William Sanders out of Brookwood, who announced his commitment to play for the Crimson Tide in July.
Here are the top high school football recruiting prospects in the 2024/25/26 classes from the Tuscaloosa area from 247Sports:
Class of 2024
Travaris Banks
Hillcrest, safety
Rankings: Four-star, No. 16 safety, No. 12 player in Alabama and No. 189 nationally
Status: Committed to Ole Miss, had 13 other offers including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee.
Next game: vs. Southaven (Mississippi), Saturday, Aug. 26
Trashun Griffin
Bibb County, edge
Rankings: Three-star, No. 102 edge, No. 54 player in Alabama, No. 1,475 nationally
Status: Committed to Georgia Tech, had 15 other offers including Alabama State, Mississippi State and Cincinnati.
Next game: at Chilton County, Friday, Aug. 25
TUSCALOOSA AREA WEEK 0 SCHEDULE: Tuscaloosa area high school football opening week schedule
TUSCALOOSA AREA WEEK 0 PREDICTIONS: Tuscaloosa area high school football predictions for Week 0 games
Kevin Riley
Tuscaloosa County, running back
Rankings: Four-star, No. 6 RB, No. 7 player in Alabama, No. 75 nationally
Status: Committed to Miami, had 28 other offers, including from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee.
Next game: at Central-Tuscaloosa, Friday, Aug. 25
William Sanders
Brookwood, interior offensive line
Rankings: Four-star, No. 25 IOL, No. 21 player in Alabama, No. 401 nationally
Status: Committed to Alabama, had 22 other offers, including from Florida State, LSU and Missouri.
Next game: vs. Holt, Friday, Aug. 25
Class of 2025
There are no prospects rated by 247Sports in the Tuscaloosa area
Class of 2026
There are no prospects rated by 247Sports in the Tuscaloosa area
Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: The top Alabama high school football prospects in the Tuscaloosa area