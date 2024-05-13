Who are the top high school football players in North Carolina? Here are our rankings

Providence Day offensive lineman David Sanders sits atop The Charlotte Observer’s annual rankings of the top 25 high school football players in North Carolina.

The rankings include the best players in the class of 2025, players who will be seniors in high school this fall.

Sanders is a 6-foot-7, 270-pound left tackle and has been named a five-star recruit by most recruiting services. He’s also been ranked as high as the No. 1 overall player in his class and is currently ranked No. 2 nationally by Rivals and 247sports and No. 4 by ESPN.

Sanders has more than 40 Division I major college offers and took an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend. He has offers from schools like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson. The 247 Sports’ “crystal ball,” which the service uses to predict a recruit’s eventual destination, has Sanders “100 percent” heading to Clemson.

Last season, Gatorade named Sanders as its N.C. player of the year after he helped Providence Day’s offense produce more than 3,700 passing yards in 13 games, while averaging 8.6 yards per rushing attempt. Despite playing nearly all season with a torn labrum in his shoulder, Sanders graded out at 93 percent as an offensive lineman and had 11 pancake blocks. On defense, he had 24 tackles, four sacks and 32 quarterback hurries.

“David is an exceptional young man and a model student-athlete — he’s also the most gifted player I’ve ever coached,” Providence Day School head coach Chad Grier said. “He can dominate on both sides of the ball and is always a threat to block a kick. When we turn him loose, he’s an unstoppable force and fun to watch. He also has authentic charisma and leadership skills on the field that naturally influences teammates to follow his example. But it’s his ability to remain humble, grounded, hardworking and team-first that truly separates him.”

North Carolina’s Top 25 recruits