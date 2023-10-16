Top high school football performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle

Let's take a look at the best of the best from last week in football.

Arnold Mendoza, Armando Lujan and Dawson Bennett, Sunray

Bennett had five catches for 114 yards. Mendoza had 133 rushing yards on 11 carries with a receiving touchdown on offense while adding three tackles for a loss and a sack. Lujan had a TFL, two pass breakups and an interception on defense with 337 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and one rushing TD.

Will Flaming, Pius Vokes and Oliver Parsons, Amarillo High

Flaming went 14-of-19 for 345 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for a fifth. Vokes had 185 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Parsons had six catches for 241 yards and four touchdowns.

Daniel Herrera and Miguel Lopez, Bovina

Herrera scored three touchdowns against Crosbyton. Lopez had six catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns and made the game-winning field goal on the first ever kick attempt of his career.

Christian McGuire, Canyon

Ran for two touchdowns and added five tackles on defense.

Briggs Satterfield and Michael McCoy, Gruver

Satterfield went 10-of-13 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 83. McCoy had five catches for 138 yards and two scores.

Cole Todd, Kress

Ran 16 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns, added 12 tackles and two interceptions on defense including a pick six with a TFL and a fumble recovery.

Jameson Daniels and Carson Seaman, Friona

Daniels caught five passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Seaman ran 18 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 214 yards on 10 completions with four touchdowns.

Dareon Mathis, Childress

Ran 16 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

Jonathan Armstrong and Corey Stancell, Farwell

Armstrong threw three touchdown passes while running for 70 yards. Stancell ran for three touchdowns, caught another and had a pick six.

Cooper Smith, Pampa

Had 15 tackles, two for a loss and a forced fumble.

Brady Thompson, Elyes Torres and Ben Ho, Highland Park

Thompson threw six touchdown passes while running for a seventh and had 529 yards through the air. Torres had 11 catches for 241 yards and five touchdowns. Ho had six catches for 125 yards.

Corbin Carnesecca and Kyler Read, Dalhart

Carnesecca had four catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Read threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns while running for 117 yards.

Tryston Sanchez and Dylan Ray, Randall

Sanchez accounted for three touchdowns while Ray ran for 139 yards and two scores.

Travon Lewis and Carson Tarver, Wellington

Lewis ran for 131 yards and a touchdown while Tarver had three total scores.

Creed Newkirk, Jacson Graves and Julius Atherton, Wheeler

Newkirk ran for 134 yards and a score while adding 10 tackles and an interception. Graves had 10 tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble. Atherton ran for 115 yards and four touchdowns.

Tony Salazar, Dimmitt

Ran for 232 yards and a score against Friona.

Reid Macon and Jordi Hernandez, West Plains

Macon went 14-of-15 with four touchdowns while Hernandez ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns while catching another.

Noah Zamora, Hereford

Had 16 tackles against Canyon, including seven solo.

Noah Juarez, Happy

Threw three touchdown passes against Booker.

Camren Cavalier, Preston Neumeier and Kaden Crooks, Canadian

Crooks ran for 217 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. Neumeier had nine catches for 127 yards and two scores. Cavalier went 18-of-24 passing for 278 yards and four touchdowns while running for 54 yards and two scores on just five attempts.

Landon Durst and Broxton Robinson, Panhandle

Durst caught eight passes for 174 yards and score while Robinson accounted for three touchdowns.

Julio Valdez and Bryce Braden, Stratford

Valdez accounted for over 200 all-purpose yards and two scores, including a 95-yard scoring run. Braden ran for over 100 yards and accounted for a pair of scores.

Philip Cook and Rodney Holmes, Shamrock

Cook went 19-of-26 for 276 yards and three touchdowns while Holmes caught 12 passes for 170 yards and a score.

Dawson Jaco, Slade Perry and Kade Gavina, Bushland

Jaco went 11-of-13 for 250 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another. Perry ran for 101 yards and two touchdown on 10 carries. Gavina hauled in three catches for 125 yards and two scores.

Keaton Fellers, Kade Hamby and Kelby Sherwood, West Texas

Fellers threw for a touchdown and ran for 137 yards and three more scores. Hamby ran for 142 yards and a score. Sherwood ran for three touchdowns.

