Top high school football defensive linemen to watch in Acadiana during 2023 season

Here are the top defensive linemen from Acadiana to watch for the 2023 high school football season:

Mackenzie Ardoin

Northwest, Sr.

Why: Ardoin aims to build off a stellar junior season where he had 58 tackles, including 10 sacks, for Northwest. The 6-4, 215-pound edge rusher holds an offer from Navy.

Braiden Dugas

Southside, Sr.

Why: At 5-9, 255, Dugas is a bit undersized at his position for the 5A level, but has impressed Southside coaches with his physicality and relentlessness.

Jaylan Harmon

Rayne, Sr.

Why: Harmon recorded 8.5 sacks a season ago, one of the higher marks in all of Acadiana. He's long and athletic, at 6-2, 185 and for Rayne to have a good year on the defensive side of the ball, Harmon will be one of the biggest keys.

Melvin Hills, Jr.

Lafayette Christian Academy, Sr.

Why: The Texas commit will be the leader on defense for the Knights. Hills is coming off an All-State junior campaign and coaches expect the 6-3, 275-pounder to perform even better in 2023.

K.J. James

Teurlings Catholic, Sr.

Why: James, at 5-10, 220, is the lone returning starter for Teurlings Catholic this season. James may by pound-for-pound one of the strongest guys on the Rebs' roster but he's also deceptively athletic, having spent some time carrying the ball at running back last season.

De'Myrion Johnson

Westgate, Sr.

Why: Johnson committed to LSU back in May, choosing the homestate Tigers over Alabama, Miami, Colorado, Florida, Oklahoma State and others. Westgate will rely on the three-star prospect to help set the tone on defense in a tough District 4-4A.

Dominick McKinley

Acadiana, Sr.

Why: For the first time in a while, Acadiana's star player is not on offense but rather defense. McKinley is a five-star recruit, being courted by the best college football programs in the country, and he'll look to continue his ascension after recording 81 tackles, 11 sacks and 21 tackles-for-loss in 2022.

Jonathan McQuirter

Eunice, Sr.

Why: McQuirter is Eunice's top defensive linemen from the edge position. Bobcat coaches love the 5-10, 165-pounder's motor.

Te'Zarron Stewart

Abbeville, Sr.

Why: After piling up 62 tackles, including five sacks and 13 total TFLs in 2022 which afforded District 5-3A Defensive MVP honors, Stewart is poised to have another big season for Abbeville.

Jack Vidrine

St. Thomas More, Sr.

Why: Off of St. Thomas More's state championship winning squad in 2022, Vidrine is the lone returning starter for the Cougars across the D-line at defensive tackle. The 5-10, 240-pounder will look to help STM's ability to stop the run.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Top high school football DLs to watch in Acadiana during 2023 season